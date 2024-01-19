Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,384 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $48,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.16. The stock had a trading volume of 130,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,618. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $167.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.74.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

