Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.62. The company had a trading volume of 29,475,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,299,848. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

