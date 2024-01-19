Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.27. 2,395,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,244. The company has a market capitalization of $295.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $166.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.