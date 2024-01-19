Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,247 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $17,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.36. The company had a trading volume of 522,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,044. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $209.39 and a one year high of $263.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

