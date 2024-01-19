Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,732 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $97,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,889,000 after buying an additional 178,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $918,324,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.64. 299,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,267. The stock has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.97 and its 200 day moving average is $288.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $221.58 and a 52-week high of $317.30.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

