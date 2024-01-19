Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,361,000 after purchasing an additional 130,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215,908 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,812. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

