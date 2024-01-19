Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Sells $760,516.80 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ COLL opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 219.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 96.33%. The firm had revenue of $136.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on COLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COLL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.