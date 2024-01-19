Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.54. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

