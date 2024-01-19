Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Decreased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Comcast by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.84. 7,703,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,051,938. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

