Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Announces Earnings Results

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS.

Comerica Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CMA traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.31. Comerica has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $77.34.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMA. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comerica from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Comerica by 1,192.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after buying an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after buying an additional 1,145,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,419,000 after buying an additional 923,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 57,698.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,794,000 after acquiring an additional 843,558 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

