Comparing NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) & Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Microbot Medical and NeuroMetrix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microbot Medical presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 497.01%. Given Microbot Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$13.17 million ($1.20) -1.12 NeuroMetrix $8.26 million 0.41 -$4.42 million ($5.52) -0.57

This table compares Microbot Medical and NeuroMetrix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NeuroMetrix has higher revenue and earnings than Microbot Medical. Microbot Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroMetrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Microbot Medical and NeuroMetrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -146.17% -119.20% NeuroMetrix -86.64% -25.71% -24.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Microbot Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Microbot Medical has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats NeuroMetrix on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microbot Medical

(Get Free Report)

Microbot Medical Inc. operates as a pre-clinical medical device company in the United Kingdom. It primarily engages in the research, design, and development of next generation robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company also offers LIBERTY, a robotic system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination. In addition, it provides One & Done Technology, an endovascular robotic system for a range of applications in cardiovascular, peripheral vascular, and neurovascular spaces; and NovaCross, an intellectual property and technology in the field of intraluminal revascularization devices with anchoring mechanism and integrated microcatheter. Further, the company offers ViRob, an autonomous crawling micro-robot which can be controlled remotely to navigate and crawl in different natural spaces within the human body, including blood vessels, digestive tract, and respiratory system, as well as artificial spaces, such as shunts, catheters, ports, etc. Additionally, it provides ipCAT, a disposable self-propelled locomotive device that is designed to advance in tubular anatomies. The company also has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

About NeuroMetrix

(Get Free Report)

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and primary care physicians; occupational health, primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, and hand surgeons; and pain medicine physicians, neurologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, and neurosurgeons. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.