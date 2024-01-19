Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.74. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $109.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

