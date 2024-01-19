Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $254.99 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $259.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.88.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

