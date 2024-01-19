Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.5 %

CW opened at $223.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.34. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $156.76 and a 1 year high of $224.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.