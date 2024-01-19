Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $88,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 122,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,892,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.4% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $148.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.35.

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,041 shares of company stock worth $11,648,648 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

