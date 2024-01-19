Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.63 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.56 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.43.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

