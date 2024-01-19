Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN opened at $124.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $93.22 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Barclays increased their price objective on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

