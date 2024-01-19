Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 297,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,899,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,742,000 after purchasing an additional 362,948 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,783 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DoubleVerify by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,830,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,731 shares of company stock worth $1,476,989. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DV. Bank of America began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DV stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $42.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

