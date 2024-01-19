Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $3.55 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VBK opened at $232.78 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $246.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

