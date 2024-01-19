Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $4.13 Million in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $6,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,401. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $66.77 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.