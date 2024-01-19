Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 5,155 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $225.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $229.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

