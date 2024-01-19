Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $744.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $293.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $712.23 and its 200-day moving average is $668.88. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

