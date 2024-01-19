Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 429.8% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 448,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after buying an additional 363,792 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 298,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 136,796 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 632,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after buying an additional 60,537 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 112.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPP stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $47.60.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

