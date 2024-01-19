Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,086 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $307.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.32 and a 12-month high of $308.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

