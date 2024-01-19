Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 10,826 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,826 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

