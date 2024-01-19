Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 3,100 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.17% of M/I Homes worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in M/I Homes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 1.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in M/I Homes by 200.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush lowered M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $132.19 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $140.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.30 and a 200-day moving average of $99.87.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.55. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

