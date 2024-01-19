Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 893 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $563.43 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $585.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.27 EPS. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.92.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

