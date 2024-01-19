Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,011. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

