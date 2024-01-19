Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Increased to C$0.65 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.50 to C$0.65 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.90 to C$1.10 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.46.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$166.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.40, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.14. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.00.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

