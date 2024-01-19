Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the retailer on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

Costco Wholesale has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Costco Wholesale has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $17.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $687.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $633.30 and its 200-day moving average is $582.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $465.33 and a 52 week high of $687.72. The firm has a market cap of $304.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,817 shares of company stock worth $10,653,623. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 172.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,357,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $730,877,000 after acquiring an additional 859,599 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59,161.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 636,463 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,646,000 after acquiring an additional 635,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

