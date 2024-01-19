Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Down 5.4% in December

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,510,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 19,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Coty by 1,536.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COTY opened at $12.10 on Friday. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

