Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $19.58, but opened at $18.12. Coursera shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 777,812 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $979,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,133,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,736,919.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $979,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,133,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,736,919.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 43,753 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $837,869.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,502,365.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,165,240 shares of company stock worth $23,026,799. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COUR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Coursera Trading Down 11.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $137,598,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Coursera by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after buying an additional 7,773,508 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Coursera by 709.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after buying an additional 1,695,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after buying an additional 1,134,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Coursera by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,360,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after buying an additional 918,943 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.