Crescent Point Energy Corp. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $929.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.19 million.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.97%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,516.7% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

