Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 166.4% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,529,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $481.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,986. The firm has a market cap of $372.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $481.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $466.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.50.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

