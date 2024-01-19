Crew Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 164,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 46,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 154,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,921,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

