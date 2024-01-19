Crew Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 2,444.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after buying an additional 1,469,627 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.67.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $361.34. The company had a trading volume of 859,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.40 and a 200-day moving average of $321.90. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $364.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $965,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,873. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total value of $965,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,873. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,469,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $8,734,090. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

