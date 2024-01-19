Crew Capital Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,867,000 after buying an additional 119,908 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Fluor by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fluor by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 120,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fluor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.66. 316,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,068. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $35.47.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

