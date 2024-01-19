CRH (NYSE:CRH) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRH. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CRH by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CRH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in CRH by 24.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
