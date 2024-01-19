CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRH. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

CRH Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CRH by 68.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CRH has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $69.59.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

About CRH

(Get Free Report

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

See Also

