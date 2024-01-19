Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.90.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.12). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.04% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $331,284.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,343.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $331,284.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,343.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,305. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

