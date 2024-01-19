Critical Comparison: Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA)

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Genenta Science and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -23.86% -22.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Genenta Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genenta Science N/A N/A -$8.93 million N/A N/A Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$42.86 million ($1.12) -3.29

This table compares Genenta Science and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genenta Science and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genenta Science 0 0 2 0 3.00 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Genenta Science presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 454.16%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 232.88%. Given Genenta Science’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Genenta Science is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Genenta Science has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genenta Science beats Acumen Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. The company is also developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. In addition, it develops biologic platform to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly to the tumor by infiltrating monocytes/macrophages. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

