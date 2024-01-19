Critical Review: Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) versus Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nextdoor and Clikia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 5 0 0 2.00 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Nextdoor presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 71.34%. Given Nextdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Clikia.

This table compares Nextdoor and Clikia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $212.76 million 2.91 -$137.92 million ($0.37) -4.34 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Clikia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nextdoor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Nextdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -65.11% -23.80% -20.47% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Clikia beats Nextdoor on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

