Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 2,685 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,588 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.79. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

