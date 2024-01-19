Csenge Advisory Group Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ES opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.84%.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.