Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $125.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.06.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

