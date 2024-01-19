Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 1,060 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $164.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.21. The stock has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $32,070,491.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 691,295,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,745,712,372.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $32,070,491.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 691,295,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,745,712,372.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,552,042 shares of company stock valued at $250,200,410 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

