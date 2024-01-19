Csenge Advisory Group Sells 499 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,474,000 after buying an additional 213,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,861,000 after buying an additional 149,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $284.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.79 and its 200-day moving average is $262.58.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

