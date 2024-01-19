Csenge Advisory Group Sells 5,431 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

NYSE:PSX opened at $127.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $138.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.48.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

