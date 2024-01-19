Csenge Advisory Group Sells 685 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.37 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

