Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in MetLife were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 22,269 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 67.5% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1,889.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 505,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MET opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.28.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

